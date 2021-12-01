Live Top Business News: December 1, 2021

10.18 am

Crude oil futures open higher on MCX

December crude oil futures traded at ₹5,088 at the opening against the previous close of ₹4,896.

10.12 am

Arabica parchment hits record ₹15,000 per bag

Growers fear that concerns over the spread of Omicron could limit their gains

10.09 am

EdTech startup NxtWave raises $2.8 m in Pre-Series A

To utilise the proceeds to expand the team, accelerate product development and penetrate further in the existing markets.

10.05 am

Cyclone watch in the Bay as rain surplus for country as a whole grows to 48%

East and north east India fails to measure up with the rest

9.55 am

Escorts sees 30% y-o-y fall in tractor sales

Firm sold 7,116 tractors in November 2021 as against 10,165 tractors sold in November 2020

9.45 am

Economic normalisation with lower momentum likely in coming quarters: Nomura

Nomura retains FY22 GDP growth projection at 9.2 per cent y-o-y.

9.40 am

Q2 GDP numbers encouraging, looking forward to double-digit growth in 2021-22: PHDCCI

The chamber projects the overall GDP growth to be in double-digits at 10.25 per cent for 2021-22

9.35 am

PB Fintech arm invests ₹10.8 crore more in Visit Health, holds minority stake

Visit Health is engaged in the business of providing healthcare and wellness through website and mobile application

9.30 am

SBI Ecowrap: Private investment revival seems around the horizon

GDP growth likely to top 9.5% in FY22

9.25 am

FDA panel backs first-of-a-kind Covid-19 pill from Merck

The drug, molnupiravir, could provide a much-needed weapon against the virus as colder weather pushes case counts higher.

9.20 am

Omicron Covid variant scare: Seven-day quarantine for those arriving in Maha from ‘at risk’ countries

List of ‘at risk’ countries is announced by the Union government

9.15 am

Asian shares bounce from year low but Omicron, Fed in focus

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent, also helped by a pick-up in factory activity

Published on December 01, 2021