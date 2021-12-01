10.18 am

December crude oil futures traded at ₹5,088 at the opening against the previous close of ₹4,896.

10.12 am

Growers fear that concerns over the spread of Omicron could limit their gains

10.09 am

To utilise the proceeds to expand the team, accelerate product development and penetrate further in the existing markets.

10.05 am

East and north east India fails to measure up with the rest

9.55 am

Firm sold 7,116 tractors in November 2021 as against 10,165 tractors sold in November 2020

9.45 am

Nomura retains FY22 GDP growth projection at 9.2 per cent y-o-y.

9.40 am

The chamber projects the overall GDP growth to be in double-digits at 10.25 per cent for 2021-22

9.35 am

Visit Health is engaged in the business of providing healthcare and wellness through website and mobile application

9.30 am

GDP growth likely to top 9.5% in FY22

9.25 am

The drug, molnupiravir, could provide a much-needed weapon against the virus as colder weather pushes case counts higher.

9.20 am

List of ‘at risk’ countries is announced by the Union government

9.15 am

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent, also helped by a pick-up in factory activity